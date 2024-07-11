Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1823 M SR "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1823 M SR "Type 1822-1823" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1823 M SR "Type 1822-1823" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

