4 Reales 1823 M SR "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
