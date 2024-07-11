4 Reales 1823 M SR "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition XF (6) VF (9) F (6)