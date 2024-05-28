Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1822 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1822 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1822 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search