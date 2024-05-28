4 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

