Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (4)
- CNG (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search