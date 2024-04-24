4 Reales 1823 B SP "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

