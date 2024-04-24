Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1823 B SP "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1823 B SP "Type 1822-1823" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1823 B SP "Type 1822-1823" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Heritage - June 21, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

