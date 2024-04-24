Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1823 B SP "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
