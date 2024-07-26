Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

30 Sueldos 1821 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 30 Sueldos 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 30 Sueldos 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 30 Sueldos
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mallorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (777)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2489 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1821 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
