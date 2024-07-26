30 Sueldos 1821 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2489 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (24) XF (83) VF (659) F (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (9) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (7) XF40 (12) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (29) PCGS (17) ANACS (5)

