Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
30 Sueldos 1821 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 30 Sueldos
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (777)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2489 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (174)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (9)
- Cayón (68)
- cgb.fr (2)
- CNG (9)
- CoinsNB (5)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (31)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (7)
- HERVERA (105)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (28)
- Império Numis (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (21)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (10)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monedalia.es (11)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Rio de la Plata (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (4)
- Silicua Coins (9)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (127)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (18)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (53)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (4)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 37
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Sueldos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search