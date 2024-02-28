30 Sueldos 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

