Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
30 Sueldos 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 30 Sueldos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Sueldos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
