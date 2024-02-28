Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

30 Sueldos 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 30 Sueldos 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 30 Sueldos 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 30 Sueldos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mallorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (15)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Varesi (2)
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Sueldos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 30 Sueldos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search