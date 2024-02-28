Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
30 Sueldos 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 30 Sueldos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 4, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
