Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1833 M DG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1833 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1833 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1833 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2890 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1833 M DG at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

