20 Reales 1833 M DG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1833 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2890 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
