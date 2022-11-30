20 Reales 1833 M DG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1833 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

