20 Reales 1823 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2581 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
