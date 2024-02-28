Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1823 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1823 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1823 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2581 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 9, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 9, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
