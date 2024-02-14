Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34269 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Cayón (16)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (14)
- ibercoin (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
- Teutoburger (4)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search