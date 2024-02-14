Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1823 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1823 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34269 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

