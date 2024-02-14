20 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34269 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (19) VF (77) F (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)

