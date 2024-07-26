Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1822 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1822 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (97)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (33)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (74)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (15)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (90)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (33)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

