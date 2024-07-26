Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (436) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (97)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (33)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (74)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (15)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (10)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (90)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Tauler & Fau (33)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search