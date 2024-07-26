20 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (26) AU (15) XF (114) VF (263) F (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (10) NGC (17)

