Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search