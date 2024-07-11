Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1822 B SP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1822 B SP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

