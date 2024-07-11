20 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

