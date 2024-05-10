Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1823 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
