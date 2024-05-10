20 Reales 1823 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (13) XF (50) VF (80) F (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) VF30 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (7)

