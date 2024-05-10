Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1823 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1823 B SP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1823 B SP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

