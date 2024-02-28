Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1821 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1821 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5621 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
