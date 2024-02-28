Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1821 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1821 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1821 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1821 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5621 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Spain 20 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1821 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search