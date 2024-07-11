Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search