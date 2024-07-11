2 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.

Сondition XF (7) VF (24) F (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (3)

Katz (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (4)