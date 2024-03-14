2 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

