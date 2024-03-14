Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
