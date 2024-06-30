2 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (9) VF (66) F (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)

