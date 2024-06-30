Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 87 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

