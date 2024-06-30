Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
