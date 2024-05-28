2 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

