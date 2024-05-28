Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
