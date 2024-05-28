Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

