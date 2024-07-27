Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34276 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
