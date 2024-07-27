2 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34276 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (24) VF (69) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

