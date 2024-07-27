Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1563 oz) 4,86 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34276 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
