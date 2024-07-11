Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1833 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1833 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1833 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (5)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1833 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search