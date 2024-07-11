Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1833 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
