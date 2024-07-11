2 Reales 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1833 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

