2 Reales 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

