2 Reales 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
