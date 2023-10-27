Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1832 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1832 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1832 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search