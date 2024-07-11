Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1830 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1830 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1830 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1830 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search