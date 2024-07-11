2 Reales 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1830 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition XF (1) VF (12) F (1)