Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1830 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search