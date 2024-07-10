Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1828 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1828 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1828 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

