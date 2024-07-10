Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1828 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (11)
- ibercoin (6)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search