Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1827 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1827 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
