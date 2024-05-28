Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1826 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34278 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 440. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
