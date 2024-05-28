2 Reales 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1826 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34278 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 440. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

