Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1825 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1825 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1825 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

