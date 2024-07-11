Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1825 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
