2 Reales 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1825 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

