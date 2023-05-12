Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark S J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search