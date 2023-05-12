Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1824 S J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1824 S J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark S J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

