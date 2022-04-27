2 Reales 1821 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1821 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)