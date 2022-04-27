Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1821 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1821 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
