2 Reales 1815 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1815 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4395 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (12) F (3)