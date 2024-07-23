2 Reales 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

