Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Cayón (7)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (7)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search