Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1833 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1833 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

