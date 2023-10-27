2 Reales 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1832 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

