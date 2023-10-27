Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1832 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search