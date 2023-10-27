Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1832 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1832 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1832 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******


