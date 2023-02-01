Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1831 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1831 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

