2 Reales 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

