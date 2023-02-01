Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
