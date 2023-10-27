Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 16, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search