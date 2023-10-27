2 Reales 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (6) F (3)