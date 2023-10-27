Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
