Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1829 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1829 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1829 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1829 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1829 M AJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

