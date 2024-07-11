2 Reales 1829 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1829 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (9) VF (8)