2 Reales 1829 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1829 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
