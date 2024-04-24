2 Reales 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2344 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 4, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (10) VF (7) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (5)

Goldberg (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Künker (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)