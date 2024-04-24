Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2344 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search