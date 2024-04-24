Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1828 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1828 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2344 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 4, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

