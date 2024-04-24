2 Reales 1827 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1827 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4) F (5) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)