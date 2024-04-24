Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1827 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1827 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
