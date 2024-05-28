2 Reales 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (13) VF (19) F (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (4)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (7)