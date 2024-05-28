Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1826 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1826 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1826 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

