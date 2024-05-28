Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (4)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search