2 Reales 1825 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1825 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2359 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
