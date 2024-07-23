Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

