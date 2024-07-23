2 Reales 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (4) XF (11) VF (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (7)

