Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (5)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search