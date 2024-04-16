Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1823 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1823 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1823 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1823 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (6)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
