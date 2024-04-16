Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1823 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1823 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
