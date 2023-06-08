Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1819 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Reales 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
