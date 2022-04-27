Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
