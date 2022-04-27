2 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) F (8)