Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1818 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1818 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Spain 2 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

