Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3229 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search