2 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3229 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (6) F (2)