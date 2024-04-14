Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3229 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

