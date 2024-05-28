2 Reales 1814 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

