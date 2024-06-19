Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
