2 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

