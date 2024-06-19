Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

