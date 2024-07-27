2 Reales 1812 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37838 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (49) VF (180) F (19) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (3)

