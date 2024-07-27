Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1812 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1812 C SF "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1812 C SF "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37838 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (89)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (38)
  • ibercoin (17)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Katz (4)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (56)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (14)
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1812 C SF at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
