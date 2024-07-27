Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1812 C SF "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37838 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
