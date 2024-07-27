Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1812 c CI "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34275 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
