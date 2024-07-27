Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1811 c CI "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34274 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 10
