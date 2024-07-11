Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1812 V GS "Type 1811-1812" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4779 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search