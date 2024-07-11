Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1812 V GS "Type 1811-1812" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1812 V GS "Type 1811-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1812 V GS "Type 1811-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4779 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

