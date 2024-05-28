Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1811-1812" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
