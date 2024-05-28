Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1811-1812" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1811-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1811-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

