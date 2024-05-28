2 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1811-1812" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (8) F (5)