Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1811 C SF "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1811 C SF "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1811 C SF "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (71)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (8)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (23)
  • ibercoin (13)
  • Jesús Vico (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (34)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1811 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search